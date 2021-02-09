Politics

Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Joyce Wilson

AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Joyce Wilson as the presiding officer of the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023.  The regional mobility authority is a political subdivision that allows local transportation planning and project delivery leaders to partner with the state to deliver transportation infrastructure projects that will serve the El Paso region.

Joyce Wilson of El Paso is the former CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex, a regional workforce development entity under the Texas Workforce Commission.  She also served as El Paso’s first city manager from 2004-14.  She is a member of the Board of Trustees of Emergence Health Network, the region’s mental health authority, and a Fellow with the National Academy of Public Administration. Governor Abbott first appointed Wilson to the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority in 2019.  Wilson received a Bachelor of Science in Business and Economics from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Master in Public Administration from Harvard University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

