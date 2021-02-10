Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Four Today

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Stanley Duchman, M.D., Sherron Franks-Meeks, Ph.D., Shilpa Shamapant, and Marcia Gonzalez Wilson to the Council on Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. Additionally, the Governor named Hildebrand chair of the council. The council is charged with developing an effective and resource?efficient plan to reduce the morbidity, mortality and economic burden of cardiovascular disease and stroke in the State of Texas.

Stanley Duchman, M.D. of Houston is a partner and preventative interventional cardiologist at Willowbrook Cardiovascular Associates. He is a member of the Harris County Medical Society and Texas Medical Society, and previously served as a member of the American College of Cardiology and the American Medical Association. In addition, he previously served on the Texas Medical Board District One Review Committee. Duchman received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Iowa State University, a Master of Science in Exercise Physiology from the University of Iowa, and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of South Dakota School of Medicine. In addition, he completed a fellowship in interventional cardiology and cardiology at the Texas Heart Institute, where he was the DeBakey heart failure and transplant fellow at Baylor College of Medicine, where he also completed his Internal Medicine residency.

Sherron Franks-Meeks, Ph.D. of Odessa is a registered nurse and assistant professor with the School of Nursing, College of Health Sciences and Human Performance at the University of Texas – Permian Basin. Franks-Meeks has also chaired the Texas Partnership for Reduction of CVD and Stroke. Franks-Meeks received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Texas – Arlington, a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Public Administration from The University of Texas of the Permian Basin, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Nursing from The University of Texas at Tyler.

Shilpa Shamapant of Austin is a speech therapist, and co-founder and president of Austin Speech Labs. She is a member of the Texas Partnership for Reduction of CVD and Stroke, American Heart Association, American Speech Hearing Association, Texas Speech Hearing Association and Texas Neurology Association. Shamapant received a Bachelor of Science from Nagarjuna University in Vijayawada, India, a Master of Engineering from Oregon Graduate Institute and a Master of Arts in Communication Sciences and Disorders from The University of Texas at Austin.

Marcie Gonzalez Wilson of Lakeway is a registered nurse and the CVD and Stroke Community Outreach Program coordinator for the Seton Healthcare Network. She is a member of the Texas Nurses Association, American Association of Neuroscience Nurses and the National Forum for Latino Healthcare Executives, and a member and past president of the Austin & Central Texas Hispanic Nurses Association. She is also chair of the American Heart Association SouthWest Affiliate Health Equity Committee and past chair of the Texas Department of State Health Services Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke Partnership. Wilson received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of St. Thomas.