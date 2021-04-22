Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Christopher Taylor

Governor Abbott Reappoints Taylor to Texas State Board of Examiners of Professional Counselors

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Christopher Taylor, Ph.D to the Texas State Board of Examiners of Professional Counselors for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The board has licensing, examination, and rulemaking responsibilities in the field of professional counseling.

Christopher Taylor, Ph.D of Dallas is a Licensed Professional Counselor in private practice and the owner of Taylor Counseling Group. He assisted in the development of Legacy Family Court and served as the court’s first Court Coordinator. In addition to working in private practice, he works closely with Okay to Say to help raise funds to fight the stigma surrounding mental health care. He is a member of the Texas Counseling Association and the Society for Existential Analysis. Taylor received a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Texas A&M University, a Master of Arts in Counseling from Dallas Theological Seminary, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Counselor Education and Supervision from Capella University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.