Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Bugg and New To TTC

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. and Alvin New to the Texas Transportation Commission for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. Bugg will continue to serve as Chairman. The Commission governs the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and is responsible for policymaking regarding the state’s highway system, developing a statewide transportation plan, assisting the development of public transportation and adopting rules for TxDOT’s operation.

J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. of San Antonio is Chairman and CEO of Argyle Investment Co., LLC, Chairman, President, and CEO of Southwest Bancshares, Inc. and Chairman of The Bank of San Antonio and The Bank of Austin. He is Chairman and Trustee of The Tobin Endowment, co-founder and founding Chairman of the Bexar County Performing Arts Center Foundation, which owns and operates the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio, a member of the McNay Art Museum Board of Trustees, and a board member and Chairman emeritus of the Endowment Investment Committee for The Santa Fe Opera. Additionally, he is a board member of the Texas Cultural Trust, former board member of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, and a former Trustee of the Texas Biomedical Research Institute. Bugg received a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Juris Doctor degree from Southern Methodist University.

Alvin New of Christoval is owner of 4N Ranches. He is the former CEO of Town & Country Food Stores and former mayor of San Angelo. He is a former member of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Board and the Concho Valley Center for Economic Development Board. He is a member of the Goodfellow Air Force Base Advisory Council, and he serves on various councils and committees for Angelo State University. Additionally, he is a former state board member of the Texas Restaurant Association, former vice chairman of the National Association of Convenience Stores, and a former member of the Texas Tech University Foundation Board and Wells Fargo Community Bank Board. New received a Bachelor of Business Administration in management from Angelo State University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.