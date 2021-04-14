Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Anali Alanis

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Anali Alanis to the Texas Municipal Retirement System Board of Trustees for a term that will expire on February 1, 2027. The board oversees the Texas Municipal Retirement System, which is responsible for providing a secure retirement benefit plan for eligible employees of more than 800 cities.

Anali Alanis of Pharr is an Assistant City Manager for the City of Pharr with a community population of 80,000 constituents. As an Assistant City Manager, she oversees an employee base of approximately 781 individuals. With over a decade of successful municipal experience, she manages eight departments out of 19 departments within the city. Her role entails coordinating the policies and programs of a number of municipal departments, including Police, Fire, Innovation & Technology, Human Resources and others. She serves as the immediate past chairperson of the Rio Grande Valley Human Resources Consortium and a member of the International City/County Management Association. Through the city, she serves as Director for the Quality Texas Foundation Board of Directors, a statewide organization that assist both private and public entities improve their organizational performance and efficacy, in order to become a nationally competitive Malcom Baldrige National Quality Award recipient. On February 4, 2020, the Governor Abbott first appointed her to serve on the Texas Municipal Retirement System Board of Trustees, where she currently serves as the Chair of the budget and compensation committee. Alanis received an Associates of Arts in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Applied Technology Management from South Texas College in McAllen, and a Master of Public Affairs from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.