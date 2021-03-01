Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Alexander-Schneider

Governor Abbott Reappoints Alexander-Schneider To Texas State Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Pam Alexander-Schneider to the Texas State Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision for a term set to expire February 1, 2027. The Council advises the compact administrator and the state’s commissioner to the Interstate Compact for Adult Offender Supervision on the state’s participation in compact activities including the facilitation of the transfer of adult offenders placed on probation and parole whose supervision needs to be transferred to a state or territory other than the state or territory of conviction, based on public safety concerns and Interstate Compact Rules.

Pam Alexander-Schneider of Lubbock is the founder and CEO of Lubbock Victim Assistance Services, Inc. She is the founder and sponsor of Foster Kids Birthday Parties with special law enforcement buddies and past chair of the Lubbock County Child Welfare Board. Additionally, she is a member of C.A.R.E. Advisory Board, South Plains Victim Coalition, Lubbock County Domestic Coalition and the American Academy of Experts in Traumatic Stress. Alexander-Schneider earned Directors Citation and Mediation/Dialogue certificates from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.