Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints 4 to Juvenile Justice Board

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Edeska Barnes, Jr., Lisa Jarrett, Ann Lattimore, and Wes Ritchey for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The board is charged with developing and implementing rules to govern the department, executive director and staff, and to establish the mission and set goals for the department to emphasize keeping youth in home communities while balancing rehabilitative needs with public safety.

Edeska Barnes, Jr. of Jasper is the Chief Juvenile Probation Officer for the First Judicial District Juvenile Probation Department. He is on the board of directors of Deep East Texas Council of Government, serves as a member of the Prairie View College of Juvenile Justice & Psychology Advisory Board and is a facilitator for the New Chiefs Development Program for Correctional Management Institute of Texas at Sam Houston State University. He has also served on the board of directors for the Texas Probation Association. Barnes received a Bachelor of Science from Lamar University.

Lisa Jarrett of San Antonio is Judge of the 436th District Court. She is currently the vice chair of the board, a member of Friends of Communities in Schools, and fellow of the San Antonio Bar Foundation and the Texas Bar Foundation. Jarrett received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Houston Law Center.

Ann Lattimore of Cedar Park with 25 years in the educational field as a teacher and school Director took her leadership skills into the corporate world as the Chief Operating Officer for Excelsior Enterprise. She is a volunteer Assistant Scout Master with the Boy Scouts of America and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and Daughters of the American Revolution. Lattimore received a Bachelor of Science from Baylor University and Master of Arts in Interior Design from the SDC School of Design in Milan, Italy.

Wes Ritchey of Dalhart is the County Judge of Dallam County, and was appointed Chair of the board by Governor Abbott in 2018. He is a member of the Texas Association of Counties and the Panhandle County Judge & Commissioners Association and volunteers for the Dallam County 4-H and the Dalhart Area Child Care Center as Board President. Ritchey received a Bachelor of Arts from Texas Tech University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.