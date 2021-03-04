Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints 3 to Board of Criminal Justice

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Rodney Burrow, M.D., Eric Nichols, and Derrelynn Perryman to the Texas Board of Criminal Justice for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The board provides confinement, supervision, rehabilitation, and reintegration of the state’s convicted felons.

Rodney Burrow, M.D. of Pittsburg is the Director of Medical Affairs and Associate Director of Primary Care for Titus Regional Medical Center of Mount Pleasant. He is also a practicing Board Certified Family Physician at the Family Care Center in Mount Pleasant and a registered pharmacist. Previously, Governor Abbott appointed him the Correctional Managed Healthcare Committee, and named him Chair. He is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, American Board of Family Medicine, Association of American Indian Physicians, American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine, Christian Medical Association, and the Texas Medical Association. He volunteers for the Pittsburg Independent School District in various roles and is the team doctor for the Pittsburg Pirates. Ordained through In His IMAGE, he is a veteran of multiple international medical mission trips. Burrow received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe, LA and a Doctor of Medicine at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in Minneapolis, MN.

Eric Nichols of Austin is a partner with Butler Snow LLP. He previously served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of Texas and as Deputy Attorney General for Criminal Justice for the Office of Texas Attorney General. He is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, Texas Bar Foundation, and Austin Bar Foundation. He is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates and the State Bar of Texas, and is a founding member of the American Inns of Court – Barbara Jordan Inn. He has served as chair of the Texas Supreme Court’s Grievance Oversight Committee and is a trustee with the University of Texas Law School Foundation. Nichols received a Bachelor of Arts in English and History from the University of Virginia and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.

Derrelynn Perryman of Fort Worth is a therapist and consultant in private practice and a long time victim advocate currently serving as vice chair of the Texas Board of Criminal Justice. She also serves as an adjunct instructor for the School of Social Work at The University of Texas at Arlington and the Department of Social Work at Texas Christian University. She retired from the Arlington Police Department after serving for 21 years as the Victim Services Coordinator and subsequently served as Victim Advocate Director for the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. She is a certified peace officer instructor, who trains officers and first responders. Perryman received a Bachelor of Social Work and a Master of Science in Social Work from The University of Texas at Arlington and is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker – Board Approved Supervisor.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.