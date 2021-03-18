Texas Governor Abbott Designates Jim Wright To IMCC

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott announced the designation of Commissioner Jim Wright to serve as a designee to the Interstate Mining Compact Commission (IMCC) for a term to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The IMCC is a multi-state governmental organization representing natural resource and environmental protection interests with the purpose of advancing protection and restoration of land, water and other resources affected by the mining industry.

Commissioner Jim Wright of Orange Grove is an elected member of the Railroad Commission of Texas and a fifth-generation rancher. Elected to the Railroad Commission in November 2020, Commissioner Wright is working to ensure transparency, stronger ethics standards, and better relationships with the public and stakeholders. Commissioner Wright attended Calallen High School in Corpus Christi, where he participated in the National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA). He rode bulls competitively for more than 20 years and was a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA). He has served on the board for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the Coastal Bend and the Robstown Area Development Commission.