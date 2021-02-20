Politics

Politics

Texas Governor Abbott Convenes Emergency Meeting

Texas Governor Abbott Convenes Emergency Meeting To Address Spike In Texas Energy Bills

Austin, TX (STL.News) Texas Governor Greg Abbott today is convening an emergency meeting with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, and the Legislature members to discuss the spike in energy bills affecting many Texans following the recent power outages throughout the state.

“It is unacceptable for Texans who suffered through days in the cold without electricity or heat to now be hit with skyrocketing energy costs,” said Governor Abbott. “To protect families, I am actively working with the Lieutenant Governor, the Speaker of the House, and members of the Legislature to develop solutions to ensure that Texans are not on the hook for unreasonable spikes in their energy bills.”

In addition to the Lieutenant Governor and the Speaker of the House, the following legislators will be in attendance:

  1. Senate Jane Nelson – Chair of Senate Finance Committee
  2. Senator Eddie Lucio Jr. – Vice-Chair of Senate Finance Committee
  3. Senator Kelly Hancock – Chair of Senate Business and Commerce Committee
  4. Senator Robert Nichols – Vice-Chair of Senate Business and Commerce Committee
  5. Representative Greg Bonnen – Chair of House Appropriations Committee
  6. Representative Chris Paddie – Chair of House State Affairs Committee
  7. Representative Ana Hernandez – Vice Chair of House State Affairs Committee
  8. Representative Craig Goldman – Chair of House Energy Resources Committee

