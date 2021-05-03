Texas Governor Abbott At TX Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott last night delivered remarks at the 2021 Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony in Austin. The Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial was established to honor Texas law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. Following his remarks, the Governor and First Lady Cecilia Abbott presented families of fallen officers with medals commemorating the officers’ service.

“Today, we gather to honor Texas law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty,” said Governor Abbott. “These courageous men and women gave their lives so that we may be safe, and we are eternally grateful for their service and sacrifice. The Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial is more than a structure on the Capitol Grounds, it is a solemn reminder of the lives that were taken too soon. May we always remember these men and women who gave their lives in service to their fellow Texans.”

During the 85th Legislative Session, Governor Abbott signed House Bill 3647, which established the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony as an annual event.