Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Stacey Buick

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Stacey Buick to the San Jacinto River Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on October 16, 2021. The San Jacinto River Authority is a government agency whose mission is to develop, conserve, and protect the water resources of the San Jacinto River basin.

Stacey Buick of Montgomery is co-owner of Sundance Aviation and former team owner of Buick Racing, Inc. She is a member of the Lake Conroe Association and a former member of the Lake Conroe Community Network and the City of Conroe Task Force on Water.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.