  • Mon. Apr 26th, 2021
Politics

Apr 26, 2021 , , ,
Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Stacey Buick

AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Stacey Buick to the San Jacinto River Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on October 16, 2021.  The San Jacinto River Authority is a government agency whose mission is to develop, conserve, and protect the water resources of the San Jacinto River basin.

Stacey Buick of Montgomery is co-owner of Sundance Aviation and former team owner of Buick Racing, Inc.  She is a member of the Lake Conroe Association and a former member of the Lake Conroe Community Network and the City of Conroe Task Force on Water.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

