Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Rey Ximenes

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott appointed Rey Ximenes, M.D. to the Texas State Board of Acupuncture Examiners for a term set to expire on January 31, 2027. The board has licensing, examination, and rulemaking responsibilities in the field of acupuncture.

Rey Ximenes, M.D. of Spicewood is a consultant at Balcones Pain Consultants. He is past president and a member of the American Academy of Medical Acupuncture and the Austin Chapter of the Texas Pain Society. Additionally, he is a member of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, and the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians. Ximenes received a Bachelor of Arts in Zoology from The University of Texas at Austin and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Medical School, Houston.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.