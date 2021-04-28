  • Wed. Apr 28th, 2021
Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Rey Ximenes

AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott appointed Rey Ximenes, M.D. to the Texas State Board of Acupuncture Examiners for a term set to expire on January 31, 2027.  The board has licensing, examination, and rulemaking responsibilities in the field of acupuncture.

Rey Ximenes, M.D. of Spicewood is a consultant at Balcones Pain Consultants.  He is past president and a member of the American Academy of Medical Acupuncture and the Austin Chapter of the Texas Pain Society.  Additionally, he is a member of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, and the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians.  Ximenes received a Bachelor of Arts in Zoology from The University of Texas at Austin and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Medical School, Houston.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

