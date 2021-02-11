Politics

Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Moore To Brazos County

Feb 11, 2021
AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Daniel B. “Barry” Moore as the presiding officer of the Brazos County Regional Mobility Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023.  The regional mobility authority is a political subdivision that allows local transportation planning and project delivery leaders to partner with the state to deliver transportation infrastructure projects that serve Brazos County.

Daniel B. “Barry” Moore of College Station is a partner at Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage and a partner at Sago Capital.  He is a former member of the College Station Planning & Zoning Commission, and served one term on the College Station City Council.  He is a former board member of the Aggie Real Estate Network.  Moore received a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy from Texas A&M University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

