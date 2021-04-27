Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Eddie Hopkins

Governor Abbott Appoints Hopkins to Angelina and Neches River Authority Board of Directors

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Eddie Hopkins for a term set to expire September 5, 2023 to the Angelina and Neches River Authority Board of Directors. The board constructs, maintains and operates in the valleys of the Neches River and its tributaries.

Eddie Hopkins of Jasper is the Executive Director of the Jasper Economic Development Corporation. He is the board chair of the Texas Forest Country Partnership, President of the Jasper Public School Foundation, vice chair of the University Interscholastic League Sports Officials committee, and board member of Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas, Jasper County Airport Advisory Board, Jasper Higher Education and Technology Foundation and Immediate Past Chairman of the Texas High School Basketball Officials Association. Hopkins graduated from the Texas Department of Public Safety All Services Trooper Academy, Southern Methodist University – Intermediate Banking School and Texas Economic Development Council – Basic Economic Development Certificate.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.