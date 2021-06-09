Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Candace Jennings

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Candace Jennings as the Independent Ombudsman for State Supported Living Centers for a term set to expire February 1, 2023. The Ombudsman’s office provides oversight and protection for residents of state supported living centers operated by Texas Health and Human Services.
Candace Jennings of Austin is the Deputy Independent Ombudsman for State Supported Living Centers, having served in her position since July 2010. She has 25 years of experience supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She is a member of the United States Ombudsman Association and a member trainer for The Learning Community for Person Centered Practices. Additionally, she is a volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels of Central Texas and former troop treasurer for the Girls Scouts of Central Texas. Jennings received a Bachelor of Social Work from Texas State University and a Master of Public Administration from The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA). She is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Applied Demography from UTSA.