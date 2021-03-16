Texas Governor Abbott: Appointments to Manufactured Housing Board

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jose “Joe” Gonzalez to the Manufactured Housing Board for a term set to expire on January 31, 2027. Additionally, he named Ronald M. “Ronnie” Richards as Chair. The board regulates the manufactured housing industry in Texas.

Jose “Joe” Gonzalez of Round Rock is Sales Manager for Community Brands and an Associated Real Estate Broker at Austin Absolute Realty. He is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Texas Association of Realtors, and the Austin Board of Realtors. Additionally, he is a board member of Hospice Austin and Texas Exes Hispanic Alumni Network. Gonzalez received a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration from Texas State University. This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Ronald M. “Ronnie” Richards of Clear Lake Shores is co-owner of Butler’s Courtyard, a wedding and reception venue in League City’s Historic District. He retired after a 45-year career as vice president of marketing for American Homestar Corporation. He is a member of the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership, the League City Chamber of Commerce, and past president of the League City Historical Society. Richards received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Houston.