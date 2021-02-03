Texas Governor Abbott Announces New Appointments

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jodie Elder, Ph.D. and reappointed Anthony Scoma, D.Min. and Evelyn Husband Thompson to the Texas State Board of Examiners of Marriage and Family Therapists for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The board licenses and regulates Marriage and Family Therapists in Texas.

Jodie Elder, Ph.D. of Dallas is an Adjunct Professor of Counseling in the Simmons School of Education and Human Development at Southern Methodist University. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor Supervisor and a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, as well as a speaker and presenter. She is a member of the Texas Counseling Association, Texas Association of Marriage and Family Counselors, American Counseling Association, Relational Therapists of Dallas, and the International Association of Marriage and Family Therapists. Elder received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from The University of Texas at Austin, a Master of Arts in Professional Counseling from Texas State University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Counselor Education and Supervision from Texas A&M University – Commerce.

Anthony Scoma, D.Min. of Austin is the founder and Senior Pastor of Southwest Family Fellowship. He serves as Sectional Presbyter of the South Austin Section for the North Texas District of the Assemblies of God. He previously served as an Associate Pastor of Discipleship at a church in Springfield, Missouri, a recruitment coordinator at Assemblies of God Theological Seminary and as a legislative aide to a member of the Texas State House of Representatives. He is a board member of The University of Texas Chi Alpha and is an ordained minister with the General Council of the Assemblies of God, USA. He is a former board member and national instructor of Church Planting and Multiplication Board for the North Texas District Council of the Assemblies of God. Scoma received a Bachelor of Arts in History and English from The University of Texas at Austin, Masters of Divinity from The Assemblies of God Theological Seminary, and a Doctor of Ministry in Historical Theology from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary.

Evelyn Husband Thompson of Houston is the author of High Calling: The Courageous Life and Faith of Space Shuttle Commander Rick Husband. She is a noted speaker who travels throughout the USA sharing her story of triumph over tragedy and finding hope in the midst of painful and challenging trials. She is a board member of the Fathers in the Field, a mentoring ministry for fatherless boys, and the Astronaut Memorial Foundation board. In addition, she is a leader with Bible Study Fellowship and volunteers at her church. Husband Thompson received a Bachelor of Arts in Telecommunications from Texas Tech University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.