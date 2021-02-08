Politics

Texas Governor Abbott Announces Departure Of John Wittman

ByPublisher3

Feb 8, 2021 , , ,
Texas Governor Abbott Announces Departure Of John Wittman

AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today announced that his communications director, John Wittman, will be departing the Office of the Governor at the end of February.  Wittman has worked for Governor Abbott for the past seven years, most recently guiding the messaging, press relations, and media strategy for the Office of the Governor.

“John has been an invaluable member of my team for years and established himself as one of my most trusted advisors,” said Governor Greg Abbott.  “Whether in times of crisis or managing the day-to-day operations of the communications department, John could always be counted on to provide steady and strategic guidance for the office, my team and state agencies.  John’s presence in the Office of the Governor will be sorely missed, but I will remain forever grateful for his unparalleled service to Texas, and I wish him the best as he embarks on his next endeavor.”

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

Connecticut Governor Lamont Announces Online Business Portal

Feb 8, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Connecticut Governor To Close Northern Correctional Institution

Feb 8, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Kansas Governor Proclaims February as Black History Month

Feb 8, 2021 Publisher3

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Business

Federal Reserve Board – approval of application by Simmons Bank

Feb 8, 2021 STLNEWS
General

Etori Hughes Charged With Unlawful Possession Of Firearm

Feb 8, 2021 Editor 4
General

Marlandow Johnson Sentenced for Possessing a Firearm

Feb 8, 2021 Editor 4
General

Isaiah Leslie Goodman Charged With Defrauding Clients

Feb 8, 2021 Editor 4