Convicted Felon, Deshawndo Dewight Williams Sentenced to Federal Prison

LAFAYETTE, LA (STL.News) Deshawndo Dewight Williams, Jr., 27, of Texas City, Texas, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. to 46 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, announced Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.

Evidence presented in court revealed that on April 5, 2020, officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in connection with an ongoing domestic dispute involving a male, later identified as Williams, threatening a female with a rifle. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers located Williams and placed him into custody and located and seized the rifle. Their investigation revealed that Williams, who had prior felony convictions and was prohibited from possessing a firearm, did in fact illegally possess the rifle.

Williams was previously convicted of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling (2015); and simple robbery (2016).

The ATF and Lake Charles Police Department conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Vermaelen prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today