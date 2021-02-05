Texas: Date For Special Runoff Election In House District 68

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation setting Tuesday, February 23, 2021 as the date for special runoff election to fill the seat vacated by Senator Drew Springer. The early voting period for this runoff election will begin February 16, 2021.
Fayette County Man, Eddie McKinney Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Crime CHARLESTON, W.V (STL.News) United…
Harrison County woman, Kaylie Marie Jones admits to meth charge CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Kaylie Marie…
Compounding Pharmacy and Owner Plead Guilty to Health Care Fraud and Kickback Scheme that Led…
Reno Man, Saybyn Borges Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Fentanyl Offense SACRAMENTO, CA…
Oakland Woman, Christina Burden Charged In Million Dollar Scheme To Defraud Pandemic Relief Programs For…
Mexican National, Guadalupe Herrera-Perez Pleads Guilty To Illegal Reentry NEW ORLEANS (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Peter…