STL.News Politics Texas: Date For Special Runoff Election In House District 68
Categories: Politics

Texas: Date For Special Runoff Election In House District 68

AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation setting Tuesday, February 23, 2021 as the date for special runoff election to fill the seat vacated by Senator Drew Springer.  The early voting period for this runoff election will begin February 16, 2021.

View the proclamation.

READ
On International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
Publisher3

Published by
Publisher3
Tags: Governorgreg abbottRunoff ElectionTexas
5 hours ago

Recent Posts

Eddie McKinney Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Crime

Fayette County Man, Eddie McKinney Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Crime CHARLESTON, W.V (STL.News) United…

2 mins ago

Harrison County: Kaylie Marie Jones admits to meth charge

Harrison County woman, Kaylie Marie Jones admits to meth charge CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Kaylie Marie…

2 mins ago

Compounding Pharmacy and Owner Plead Guilty

Compounding Pharmacy and Owner Plead Guilty to Health Care Fraud and Kickback Scheme that Led…

2 mins ago

Reno: Saybyn Borges Sentenced for Fentanyl Offense

Reno Man, Saybyn Borges Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Fentanyl Offense SACRAMENTO, CA…

2 mins ago

Christina Charged To Defraud Pandemic Relief Programs

Oakland Woman, Christina Burden Charged In Million Dollar Scheme To Defraud Pandemic Relief Programs For…

2 mins ago

Mexico: Guadalupe Herrera Pleads Guilty To Illegal Reentry

Mexican National, Guadalupe Herrera-Perez Pleads Guilty To Illegal Reentry NEW ORLEANS (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Peter…

15 mins ago