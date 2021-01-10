Texas: Cindy Olson Bourland to Judicial Compensation Commission

Austin, TX (STL.News) Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Cindy Olson Bourland to the Judicial Compensation Commission for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. The commission recommends the proper salaries to be paid by the state for all justices and judges of the Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals, Courts of Appeals, and state district courts.

Cindy Olson Bourland of Round Rock is the owner of Bourland Law Firm, P.C. and is a former Justice on the Third Court of Appeals. She is a member of the Texas Supreme Court Historical Society, National Association of Women Judges, Texas Farm Bureau, and the Williamson County Bar Association. Additionally, she is a member and foundation life fellow of the State Bar of Texas and the Austin Bar Association, member of Mensa, and is a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International. Bourland received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Southwestern University and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.