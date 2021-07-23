Texas: Charles D. Holley Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

(STL.News) A Texas resident pleaded guilty Thursday to filing a false individual income tax return.

According to court documents, between January 2009 and December 2014, Charles D. Holley, aka Charlei Diwan Holley, owned and operated a data brokerage business. As part of this business, Holley purchased data information from state motor vehicle agencies, which she re-sold to various buyers. Holley set up bank accounts in which to deposit the proceeds of her business activity, including an offshore bank account in Nicosia, Cyprus. In February 2012, Holley filed a false individual tax return with the IRS that did not disclose that she was engaged in or receiving income from her data brokerage business. In total, Holley caused a tax loss to the IRS of $202,196.

Holley is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 20. She faces a possible maximum penalty of three years in prison, as well as a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery for the Southern District of Texas made the announcement.

IRS-Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Trial Attorneys Robert Kemins and Ignacio Perez De La Cruz of the Tax Division are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today