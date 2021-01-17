Texas: CBP Officers Seize Marijuana Worth $141K – World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, TX (STL.News) U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the World Trade Bridge recently seized marijuana with a street value of over $141,000 in one enforcement action.

“Although anti-terrorism is our primary mission, CBP officers continue to maintain their vigilance to ensure commercial entries are safe and free of contraband, as this narcotics seizure illustrates,” said Acting Port Director Eugene Crawford, Laredo Port of Entry.

The enforcement action occurred on Wednesday, January 13th at the World Trade Bridge when CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a tractor hauling a shipment of plastic household articles arriving from Mexico. The 2003 Ford truck was referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 661 packages containing 709 pounds of alleged marijuana within the shipment.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $141,799.00.

CBP officers seized the truck and narcotics. The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.