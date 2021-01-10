Texas: Bryan Weatherford Appointed to Commission on Jail Standards

(STL.News) Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Bryan Weatherford to the Commission on Jail Standards for a term set to expire January 31, 2021. The commission establishes standards for the care and treatment of county prisoners, and the construction, maintenance and operation of county jails.

Bryan Weatherford of Woodville serves as the Tyler County Sheriff. He has served as a police officer for the City of Woodville and a Justice of the Peace for Tyler County before being elected as Sheriff in 2012. He is a member of the National Sheriff’s Association, Texas Sheriff’s Association, and the East Texas Police Officers Association. Currently, he volunteers as a member of the Rural East Texas Health Network, and is a former president of the Tyler County Chamber of Commerce and the Woodville Lions Club. Additionally, he is a former member of the Tyler County Child Welfare Board and the Tyler County Child Fatality Review Team. Weatherford graduated from Woodville High School and holds a Master Peace Officer License.