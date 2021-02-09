Business

Tesla: invests $1.5B in Bitcoin and will accept for payments

BySTLNEWS

Feb 8, 2021 , , ,
Tesla: invests $1.5B in Bitcoin and will accept for payments

(STL.News) Tesla says it has invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and will soon accept the digital currency as payment for its electric vehicles.  The cryptocurrency jumped 15 percent on the news to more than $43,000 for one Bitcoin.

Recently, Dogecoin hit records highs after Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, and Gene Simmons tweeted about it.  Dogecoin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency that enables you to easily send money online. Think of it as “the internet currency.”

Wikipedia page – Cryptocurrency


1st YouTube video provided courtesy of Associated Press (AP)
2nd YouTube video provided courtesy of CNBC-TV (Feb. 4, 2021)

By STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable information. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies.

Related Post

Business

Wynn Resorts Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Feb 8, 2021 STLNEWS
Business

Federal Reserve Board – approval of application by Simmons Bank

Feb 8, 2021 STLNEWS
Business

CME Group – Launch of Ether Futures

Feb 8, 2021 STLNEWS

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Finance

Technical Perspective of Dogecoin – Recently Reaching Record High

Feb 8, 2021 STLNEWS
Business

Tesla: invests $1.5B in Bitcoin and will accept for payments

Feb 8, 2021 STLNEWS
Business

Wynn Resorts Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Feb 8, 2021 STLNEWS
Business

Federal Reserve Board – approval of application by Simmons Bank

Feb 8, 2021 STLNEWS