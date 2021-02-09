Tesla: invests $1.5B in Bitcoin and will accept for payments

(STL.News) Tesla says it has invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and will soon accept the digital currency as payment for its electric vehicles. The cryptocurrency jumped 15 percent on the news to more than $43,000 for one Bitcoin.
Recently, Dogecoin hit records highs after Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, and Gene Simmons tweeted about it. Dogecoin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency that enables you to easily send money online. Think of it as “the internet currency.”
Wikipedia page – Cryptocurrency
1st YouTube video provided courtesy of Associated Press (AP)
2nd YouTube video provided courtesy of CNBC-TV (Feb. 4, 2021)