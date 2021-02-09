Warren County Man, Terry Lajeunesse Charged with Obstruction of Justice

ALBANY, N.Y (STL.News) Terry Lajeunesse, age 49, of Pottersville, New York, was charged last month with obstruction of justice for attempting to convince another individual to admit guilt for crimes allegedly committed by Lajeunesse.

The announcement was made by Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Thomas F. Relford, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Lajeunesse is detained on an indictment charging him with possessing child pornography. The criminal complaint alleges that in September 2020, he mailed letters from the Rensselaer County Jail attempting to convince another person to admit to possessing the child pornography that is the subject of his indictment. The charges in the complaint and indictment are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Lajeunesse appeared on the complaint yesterday in Albany before United States Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

This case is being investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of the New York State Police, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashlyn Miranda.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today