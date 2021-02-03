Terrell Armstrong sentenced for Narcotics Trafficking

Minnesota Man, Terrell Armstrong sentenced to 22 years in Federal Prison for Large-scale Narcotics Trafficking

Bismarck (STL.News) United States Attorney Drew Wrigley announced that U.S. District Court Chief Judge Daniel Hovland has sentenced Terrell Armstrong, a/k/a Louis, a/k/a Looney, age 26 of Inver Grove Heights, MN, to 22 years in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances. Judge Hovland also sentenced Armstrong to five years of supervised release, to follow his prison sentence.

This investigation began in June 2018, when the Bismarck Police Department received information identifying methamphetamine traffickers from the Twin Cities known as “Dre” and “Louis”. The investigation revealed that “Dre” and “Louis” were responsible for distributing over 40 pounds of methamphetamine and 3 pounds of heroin into the Bismarck-Mandan area. “Louis” was later identified as Terrell Armstrong and “Dre” as Danae Mansell, age 25, also of Inver Grove Heights, MN. As part of their wide-ranging investigation, Bismarck Police executed residential search warrants in January and February 2019. Approximately three pounds of methamphetamine, over 150 grams of heroin, over $11,000 in US Currency, and two loaded firearms were seized by authorities during the execution of the January 2019 search warrant. Execution of the February 2019 search warrant led to the seizure of over three additional pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 30 grams of heroin,

approximately $16,000 in US Currency, and one loaded firearm. Additional investigation determined that Armstrong and Mansell headed the drug trafficking ring. Armstrong routinely provided firearms to his subordinate traffickers he sent to North Dakota from Minnesota.

“The drugs seized in this investigation had a total street value of approximately $400,000.00,” said United States Attorney Drew Wrigley, “that’s a devastating amount of poison that law enforcement stopped from entering our communities.”

Danae Mansell plead guilty to his role in the methamphetamine and heroin trafficking enterprise and was sentenced on February 24, 2020 to 15 years in federal prison. In September 2019, a jury found Armstrong guilty for his involvement in the methamphetamine and heroin trafficking conspiracy.

This case was investigated by the Bismarck Police Department, Drug Enforcement Admiration (DEA) and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Crime Laboratory, and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dawn M. Deitz.

