Armed Career Criminal, Terrance Anthony Moore Convicted of Gun Possession as a Convicted Felon

RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) A federal jury convicted a Wilson man on Tuesday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Terrance Anthony Moore, 35, possessed a firearm on July 8, 2018. Moore was seen by law enforcement standing on the side of the road in Wilson, raising and lowering the firearm in the direction of nearby businesses. Moore took the stand and testified, among other things, that he had a number of previous felony convictions, including two common law robberies and a drug distribution offense, within the previous ten years. He also testified that his nickname was “Trigger” due to his violent temper.

As an armed career criminal, Moore faces 180 months to life in prison when sentenced.

G. Norman Acker, III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle accepted the verdict. The Wilson Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucy Brown is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today