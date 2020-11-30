Tennessee: Members Of Drug Trafficking Organization Indicted To Distribute Fentanyl

Members Of Drug Trafficking Organization Indicted For Conspiracy To Distribute Fentanyl

(STL.News) A federal grand jury in Chattanooga, Tennessee returned a two-count indictment on November 24, 2020 against James J. Martin, Lee Antonio Clements Jr., and Ricky Harper, all of Chattanooga, for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

The indictment alleges that from May to October 2020, in the Eastern District of Tennessee, the defendants, James J. Martin, aka “Fat Deuce”; Lee Antonio Clements Jr., aka “Tone G,” aka “Tone G Da Boss,” aka “Tone”; Ricky Harper; and others known and unknown to the grand jury, conspired to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 846, 841(a)(1), and 841(b)(1)(A). Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is highly addictive.

Martin is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, in violation of Title 18 United States Code, Section 922(g)(1).

If convicted of the drug conspiracy charge, Martin, Clements, and Harper each face a term of 10 years to life in prison, supervised release for five years, and a fine of up to $10,000,000. Additionally, Martin faces a term of imprisonment of up to 10 years in prison, supervised release for three years, and a fine of up to $250,000 if he is convicted of the firearms charge.

This indictment is the result of an investigation by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration Chattanooga Resident Office, United States Postal Inspection Service, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. Numerous agencies from the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force assisted in the investigation.

Special Assistant United States Attorney Kevin T. Brown will represent the United States. Brown is employed by the City of Chattanooga and assigned to the United States Attorney’s Office to prosecute gang-related crime in federal court.

Members of the public are reminded that an indictment constitutes only charges and that every person is presumed innocent until his/her guilt has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

