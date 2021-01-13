Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Announces Judicial Appointments

NASHVILLE, TN (STL.News) Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced appointments to judicial positions across the state.

“I am proud to announce the appointment of these highly qualified individuals, and I value the experience they will bring to their respective judicial districts,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m confident they will serve Tennessee with integrity.”

The following Tennesseans have been appointed:

Judge Jill Ayers – Court of Criminal Appeals, Middle District

Christopher Heagerty – 6th Judicial District Chancery Court

Jerome Melson – 6th Judicial District Circuit Court

James “Jimmy” Turner – 16th Judicial District Circuit Court

Rebecca Lee – 4th Judicial District Public Defender

Judge Jill Ayers is a Circuit Court Judge in the 19th Judicial District. She earned her J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law and a bachelor’s from Belmont University. Ayers will fill the Honorable Thomas Woodall’s vacancy subject to confirmation by the General Assembly.

Christopher Heagerty is a solo practitioner and served prior as an attorney with Hodges, Doughty and Carson. He earned a J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Heagerty will begin serving on January 23, 2021, following the Honorable Michael Moyers’ retirement.

Jerome Melson practices law at Gentry, Tipton and McLemore and was formerly an Adjunct Professor at the University of Tennessee College of Law. He earned a J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Melson will fill the Honorable Kristi Davis’ vacancy, effective immediately.

James Turner is a partner at Oliver and Turner. He earned his J.D. from Nashville School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. Turner will fill the Honorable David Bragg’s vacancy, effective immediately.

Rebecca Lee is an Assistant Public Defender in the 4th Judicial District. She earned a J.D. from Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law and a bachelor’s from the University of Michigan. Lee will fill Ed Miller’s vacancy, effective immediately.