SAN FRANCISCO (STL.News) Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds is proud to join the Tenderloin Community Benefit District in announcing the launch of the Youth Voice Program, funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Project Safe Neighborhoods program and provided through the United States Attorney’s Office. The Youth Voice Program is a new youth-focused initiative designed to bring together community programs and organizations to center Tenderloin youth on positive change through collective impact.

“I am pleased to support the work done in the Tenderloin through the Tenderloin Community Benefit District,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds. “My office is dedicated to improving public safety and preventing violence and other crimes in the Tenderloin neighborhood. The funds provided to the Tenderloin Community Benefit District, and other organizations elsewhere in our district, reflect the Department of Justice’s continuing commitment to support youth and other programs designed to improve communities and in turn to decrease crime.”

This work is made possible by a U.S. Department of Justice Project Safe Neighborhoods grant, and is provided through the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of California. The total $588,664 grant amount will be used to launch, implement, and sustain the Youth Voice Program through September 30, 2023.

The United States Attorney’s Office has funded a variety of Project Safe Neighborhoods programs in the communities of Salinas, Oakland, and San Francisco over the past several years.

About Project Safe Neighborhoods:

Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is a nationwide Department of Justice program that brings together federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement officials, prosecutors and community leaders to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in a community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them—solutions that include prevention, enforcement, and reentry efforts.

PSN is an evidence-based violent crime reduction program that takes a collaborative approach to public safety. Drawing from academic research and decades of experience, the program is based on the fundamental principle that law enforcement agencies and communities must work together to address violent crime to make our neighborhoods safer. PSN leverages law enforcement and community partnerships, along with strategic enforcement efforts, to focus on violent crime and restoring safety and security to vulnerable neighborhoods.

