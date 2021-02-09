Finance

Technical Perspective of Dogecoin – Recently Reaching Record High

(STL.News) Recently, Elon Musk tweeted about the cryptocurrency, Dogecoin.  The price has skyrocketed to records highs. Additionally, other famous people have also tweeted and comment about Dogecoin.  It is currently priced at approximately .08 per coin compared to Bitcoin at around $46,600 per coin.

Today, Tesla announced that they had invested more than $1 billion in cryptocurrency, which has helped ordinary investors view cryptocurrency as an asset class.

We have included a YouTube video of an average trader that explains the technical perspective of Dogecoin and the risks.

Wikipedia page – Dogecoin

