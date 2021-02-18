Tara Sabatini Sentenced for fraudulently using company’s card

Judge sentences former St. Charles corporate executive, Tara Sabatini for fraudulently using company’s credit card

ST. LOUIS (STL.News) United States District Judge E. Richard Webber sentenced Tara Sabatini to 30 months in prison . The 45-year-old St. Charles, Missouri resident pleaded guilty, in October, to one count of wire fraud.

Sabatini was employed as the “Senior Director of Sales” by a company located in St. Louis, Missouri that sold wholesale amounts of food to various commercial customers, typically grocery store chains. The company provided Ms. Sabatini with a company-funded corporate credit card and authorized her to use the credit card for official business, including work travel and some client expenses.

During 2017 and 2018, Sabatini used her corporate credit card to fund personal expenses, including but not limited to purchasing luxury ticket packages from a Major League Baseball team located in New York. She frequently engaged in electronic communications with New York employees of the team for ticket purchase and delivery purposes. After receiving these tickets, Sabatini attended some of the baseball games and also gave some of the tickets to her friends and family. Sabatini further sold some of the baseball tickets through an Internet service and spent the proceeds of the ticket sales on her personal expenses.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Gwendolyn Carroll is handling the case.

