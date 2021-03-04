Convicted Felon, Devon Cohen Sentenced To Five Years’ Imprisonment For Possessing A Firearm

Tampa, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber has sentenced Devon Cohen (33, Tampa) to five years in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. The court also ordered Cohen to forfeit the firearm and ammunition.

Cohen was found guilty following a bench trial on December 8, 2020.

According to court documents, officers stopped a car that Cohen was driving after he had committed multiple traffic violations. Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded pistol on the center console. Cohen admitted to the officers that he possessed the gun. Cohen had previously been committed of multiple felonies, including several narcotics offenses, and therefore is not permitted to possess a gun or ammunition under federal law.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tampa Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Callan Albritton.

This is another case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Middle District of Florida, Acting U.S. Attorney Karin Hoppmann coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today