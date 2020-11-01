SEATTLE (STL.News) - Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced the second quarter 2019 results of the Milliman Mortgage Default Index (MMDI), which shows the latest monthly estimate of the lifetime default risk of U.S.-backed mortgages. The goal of the MMDI is to provide a benchmark to understand trends in U.S. mortgage risk. As of July 1, 2019, the MMDI for government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) acquisitions (purchased and refinanced loans backed by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae) decreased to an estimated average default rate of 1.99%, down from 2.01% in Q1. This means that for the average Freddie or Fannie mortgage that originated in Q2 2019, there is a 1.99% probability the loan will become 180 days delinquent or worse. To put that in context, equivale...