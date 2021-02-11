T. Rowe Price Names Rob Sharps – President, COO

T. Rowe Price Names Rob Sharps President And Céline Dufétel Chief Operating Officer

BALTIMORE, MD (STL.News) T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced that effective today, Rob Sharps has been named president, and Céline Dufétel has been named chief operating officer (COO). Mr. Sharps will continue to serve as head of Investments and group chief investment officer (CIO), and Ms. Dufétel will continue as chief financial officer (CFO) and treasurer. Both will remain members of the Management Committee and continue reporting to Bill Stromberg, who will remain chief executive officer and chair of the Board.

A 23-year veteran of T. Rowe Price and former longtime portfolio manager of the US Large-Cap Growth Equity Strategy, Mr. Sharps is an astute investor who has become increasingly immersed in all facets of investments at the firm. As head of Investments, he has worked with the investment teams to expand their capabilities and develop new strategies while staying focused on delivering excellent investment performance to our clients. His influence has broadened significantly in recent years, including corporate strategy, product development and pricing, key client relationships, and other enterprise initiatives. Mr. Sharps is also the executive sponsor of the firm’s Black Leadership Council, a director on the T. Rowe Price Funds’ Board, and a regular participant in corporate Board activities.

Ms. Dufétel joined T. Rowe Price in 2017 to become CFO and treasurer and has been providing global leadership for the firm’s financial activities, investor relations, strategy, risk oversight, corporate real estate and workplace services, international investment operations, and enterprise change. She has driven important changes that have substantially improved operational capabilities across the firm, is a regular participant in the firm’s corporate Board activities and has overseen the firm’s pandemic response efforts. In taking on the role of COO, in addition to CFO and treasurer, Ms. Dufétel’s responsibilities will expand to include Global Client Account Services, effective April 1, 2021, and Global Technology, effective July 1, 2021. These shifts reflect an intention to continue making technology and operations strategic differentiators and enablers of the firm’s strategic priorities.