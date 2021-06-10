T. Rowe Price Launches New Active U.S. Equity ETF

Firm expands the roster of active ETFs with U.S. Equity Research ETF, benchmarked to S&P 500; fund now trading on NYSE Arca, Inc.

BALTIMORE, MD (STL.News) T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced today the newest addition to its lineup of active exchange-traded funds (ETFs), U.S. Equity Research ETF (Ticker: TSPA). The new fund is available to the public beginning today, and it marks the firm’s fifth strategy in the active ETF vehicle.

The U.S. Equity Research ETF is constructed similarly to the corresponding T. Rowe Price’s U.S. Equity Research Fund (Ticker: PRCOX). It shares the same experienced portfolio management team comprising the firm’s directors of equity research for North America. The strategy maintains style and sector exposures similar to the S&P 500, but it uses an active approach to stock selection, seeking to add value over the S&P 500 over time.

T. Rowe Price launched its first active ETFs in August 2020, which included four funds – the Blue Chip Growth ETF (Ticker: TCHP), the Dividend Growth ETF (Ticker: TDVG), the Equity Income ETF (Ticker: TEQI), and the Growth Stock ETF (Ticker: TGRW) – each constructed similarly to its corresponding flagship investment strategies. The collective lineup of active ETFs complements the firm’s traditional mutual fund offerings and delivers key features associated with existing ETFs that some investors may prefer, including continuous daily trading, real-time market-determined pricing, and tax efficiency.

T. ROWE PRICE U.S. EQUITY RESEARCH ETF DETAILS

Seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing in U.S. common stocks Uses style and sector exposures similar to the S&P 500 but seeks to add value through active stock selection based on the “best ideas” input of T. Rowe Price’s equity research analysts Managed by directors of equity research for North America, including Ann Holcomb, CFA, Jason Polun, CFA, and Josh Nelson, who average more than 15 years in investment experience at T. Rowe Price. The net expense ratio is 0.34%

All T. Rowe Price active ETFs feature a proprietary portfolio disclosure process that ensures market makers have enough information to quote prices with a high degree of confidence. At the same time, it also protects the intellectual property of the firm’s investment professionals and the interests of its mutual fund shareholders.