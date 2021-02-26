Syracuse: Jaron Flagg charged with multiple Crimes

Traffic Stop Of Vehicle Traveling 95 MPH On The NYS Thruway Results In Felony Firearms Charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced that Jaron Flagg, 31, of Syracuse, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing marijuana and cocaine. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Eldridge, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, on January 10, 2021, a New York State Trooper observed the defendant driving 97 miles per hour on the New York State Thruway in Wheatland, NY. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, during which he smelled marijuana and learned that Flagg did not have a valid driver’s license. The defendant was arrested, and a search of his vehicle recovered quantities of cocaine, marijuana, and a loaded 9mm handgun, which had been reported as stolen. Flagg has two prior felony convictions and is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

The defendant made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen and was detained.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge John DeVito and the New York State Police under the direction of Major Barry Chase.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

