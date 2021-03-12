General

Sydney Johnson Charged With Possession Of A Firearm

ByEditor 4

Mar 11, 2021 , , ,

Suspected Gang Member, Sydney Johnson Arrested, Charged With Being A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm After Leading Police On A Chase

BUFFALO, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Sydney Johnson, 28, of Buffalo, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with being a felon in possession of a firearm.  The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremiah E. Lenihan, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, in August 2019, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force initiated an investigation into members of the Fruit Belt Posse (FBP).  The FBI learned that members and associates of the FBP are actively engaged in the distribution of narcotics, firearms offenses, and gang activity.  On February 26, 2021, task force members and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) Police Department were conducting surveillance on the defendant, a suspected member of the FBP.  Investigators observed Johnson, whose driver’s license is currently suspended, driving a rental vehicle in the City of Buffalo .  NFTA marked patrol units initiated a traffic stop on the defendant’s vehicle, but Johnson attempted to elude police officers.  As officers pursued the vehicle, one officer observed a firearm being thrown from the passenger side of Johnson’s vehicle.  In addition, dash cam footage from the patrol vehicle captured the firearm being thrown from the vehicle.  Officers retrieved the loaded firearm from the side of the road.  Johnson continued to flee and was later observed exiting the vehicle on foot and running.  NFTA officers took the defendant into custody after a foot chase.

In October 2020, Johnson was convicted of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree in New York State Court and as a result is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The defendant made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and was detained pending trial.

The criminal complaint is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia; the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police Department, under the direction of Chief George Gast; the Buffalo Police Department, under the direction of Commissioner Byron Lockwood; and the Jamestown Police Department, under the direction of Chief Timothy Jackson.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Gang Activity in White County Results in Dozens of Arrests

Mar 11, 2021 Editor 4
General

Superior Residents Sentenced for Meth Conspiracy

Mar 11, 2021 Editor 4
General

Theodore Richardson admits to roles in drug conspiracy

Mar 11, 2021 Editor 4