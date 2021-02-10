Sweden has gone it alone in dealing with COVID-19 and pandemic rules

Sweden has not imposed a COVID-19 lockdown.

(STL.News) #Sweden? plans to restrict the number of passengers on long-distance trains and buses to prevent a pick-up in new #Covid?-19 cases and the spread of #mutations? of the virus that could be more infectious, the government said on Tuesday. The government has been ratcheting up measures since the second wave of infections hit Sweden toward the end of last year. Still, the country’s response remains less heavy-handed than the full lockdowns adopted in many parts of Europe.

Wikipedia page – COVID-19 pandemic in Sweden

YouTube video provided courtesy of France 24