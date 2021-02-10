Health

Sweden has gone it alone in dealing with COVID-19 and pandemic rules

BySTLNEWS

Feb 10, 2021 , , , ,
Sweden has gone it alone in dealing with COVID-19 and pandemic rules

Sweden has not imposed a COVID-19 lockdown.

(STL.News) #Sweden? plans to restrict the number of passengers on long-distance trains and buses to prevent a pick-up in new #Covid?-19 cases and the spread of #mutations? of the virus that could be more infectious, the government said on Tuesday.  The government has been ratcheting up measures since the second wave of infections hit Sweden toward the end of last year. Still, the country’s response remains less heavy-handed than the full lockdowns adopted in many parts of Europe.

Wikipedia page – COVID-19 pandemic in Sweden

YouTube video provided courtesy of France 24

By STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable information. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies.

Related Post

Health

EU’s von der Leyen admits failings in COVID-19 vaccine fight

Feb 10, 2021 STLNEWS
Health

South Africa: W.H.O warns against dismissing AstraZeneca vaccine

Feb 9, 2021 STLNEWS
Health

AstraZeneca vaccine put on hold in South Africa

Feb 9, 2021 STLNEWS

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Business

Interpublic Increases Common Stock Dividend – Ninth Years

Feb 10, 2021 STLNEWS
Health

EU’s von der Leyen admits failings in COVID-19 vaccine fight

Feb 10, 2021 STLNEWS
Health

Sweden has gone it alone in dealing with COVID-19 and pandemic rules

Feb 10, 2021 STLNEWS
Politics

Myanmar: Protesters demand restoration of elected government

Feb 10, 2021 STLNEWS