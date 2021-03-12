Superior Residents Sentenced for Meth Conspiracy

Superior Residents Sentenced to Federal Prison for Methamphetamine Conspiracy

MADISON, WN (STL.News) Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Steven Ranta, 42, Superior, Wisconsin, was sentenced today by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 96 months in federal prison for possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine as part of a conspiracy. This prison term will be followed by 5 years of supervised release. Ranta pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge on February 4, 2021. Ranta’s co-defendant, Christina Nord, 35, Superior, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on December 29, 2020 for her role in the same conspiracy to 3 years in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

The charges against Ranta and Nord are the result of an investigation conducted by the Superior Police Department in November and December 2019. As a part of this investigation, officers arranged a series of controlled buys for methamphetamine. A confidential informant successfully purchased methamphetamine from either Ranta, Nord, or both together, on a total of 9 occasions. In a search of Ranta’s apartment on December 31, 2019, investigators located an additional 136 grams of methamphetamine and indicia of drug distribution.

In sentencing both Nord and Ranta, Judge Peterson noted the seriousness of their offenses. With respect to Ranta’s sentence, Judge Peterson explained that a lengthy sentence was warranted given the sheer volume of Ranta’s criminal history, which included a prior federal conviction for methamphetamine distribution; crimes of violence; and sexual deviance. Judge Peterson also expressed that Ranta’s criminal conduct appeared to be related to his lack of self-control, and that this created a real danger to the community. In contrast, in sentencing Nord, Judge Peterson imposed a shorter sentence given her minimal criminal history.

The charges against Ranta and Nord were the result of an investigation conducted by the Superior Police Department. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor L. Kraus.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today