Supai: Elias Eddie Quade Chavez Sentenced for Assault

Feb 19, 2021 , , ,
Supai Man, Elias Eddie Quade Chavez Sentenced to 28 Months for Assault

PHOENIX, AR (STL.News) Last week, Elias Eddie Quade Chavez, 19, of Supai, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi to 28 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.  Chavez previously pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon.

In October 2019, Chavez stabbed the victim and caused the victim serious bodily injury.  The assault occurred on the Havasupai Indian Reservation, where both Chavez and the victim are tribal members.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs – Office of Justice Services conducted the investigation in this case.  Assistant U.S. Attorneys Benjamin Goldberg and Alexander Samuels, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

CASE NUMBER: CR-20-08089-PCT-JJT
RELEASE NUMBER: 2021-010_Chavez

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

