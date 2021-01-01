Summerset: Richard Nowel Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Summerset Man, Richard Nowel Sentenced to One Year for Meth Trafficking Conspiracy

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Rapid City, South Dakota, man who pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced on December 17, 2020, by U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey L. Viken.

Richard Nowell, age 59, was sentenced to one year, plus one day, in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

From approximately April 2019 to late August 2019, Nowell brought methamphetamine to South Dakota while working as an over the road truck driver. Nowell then dispersed the methamphetamine to others for use or additional distribution.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Agency and the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn N. Rich prosecuted the case.

Nowell was immediately returned to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today