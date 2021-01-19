Summer Mersinger – Join Commissioner Stump’s Office as Chief of Staff

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced that Summer K. Mersinger, Director of the Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs (OLIA), will transition to the Office of Commissioner Dawn D. Stump where she will serve as Chief of Staff. OLIA Deputy Director Ann Wright will assume the role of Acting Director following Ms. Mersinger’s transition into her new role.

Prior to joining the CFTC in 2019, Ms. Mersinger spent more than 15 years working on Capitol Hill for Congressman and then Senator John Thune of her home state of South Dakota. She also worked as a government affairs professional with the Smith-Free Group. Ms. Mersinger holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Minnesota. She earned her juris doctor from the Catholic University Columbus School of Law, attending law school at night while working full-time in the Senate.

Ms. Wright has served as the Deputy Director of OLIA since 2014. Prior to joining the CFTC, she spent more than a decade working in the U.S. Senate and an additional five years at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. While at USDA, Ms. Wright served as Deputy Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs and as Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Congressional Affairs.