Suez Canal: Massive cargo ship continues to block canal

(STL.News) A maritime traffic jam grew to more than 200 vessels Friday, disrupting global shipping, as an attempt to refloat a stranded container ship blocking the Suez Canal in Egypt failed on Friday.

In Washington, the White House said the Biden administration saw the impact of the incident on energy markets and would respond to the situation if required.

Shipping rates for oil product tankers have nearly doubled after the Ever Given ran aground in the vital trade waterway on Tuesday due to strong wind.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said efforts to free the ship by tug would resume as soon as dredging operations at its bow to remove 20,000 cubic meters of sand are complete.