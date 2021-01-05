Categories: Politics

Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism Designation Rescinded

Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism Designation Rescinded

(STL.News) Sudan’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism is officially rescinded.  This represents a fundamental change in our bilateral relationship toward greater collaboration and support for Sudan’s historic democratic transition.  This achievement was made possible by the efforts of Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government to chart a bold new course away from the legacy of the Bashir regime and, in particular, to meet the statutory and policy criteria for rescission.

We commend the calls of the Sudanese people for freedom, peace, and justice, and we congratulate the members of the civilian-led transitional government for their courage in advancing the aspirations of the citizens they serve.

SOURCE: STATE.Gov

Publisher2

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Share
Published by
Publisher2
Tags: BashirMike PompeosudanUnited StatesUS deparment of State
2 hours ago

Recent Posts

Louisiana Governor Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments

Gov. Edwards Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments (STL.News) Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his…

1 hour ago

IOWA Governor to deliver her Condition of the State Address next week

Gov. Reynolds to deliver her Condition of the State Address next week (STL.News) Governor Kim…

1 hour ago

Illinois Governor Names Sen. Manar as Senior Advisor

Gov. Pritzker Names Sen. Manar as Senior Advisor Manar, a Leading Advocate for Education, Balanced…

1 hour ago