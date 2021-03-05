Steven Clements Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl

Cape Coral Man, Steven Clements Telgenhof Sentenced To More Than 17 Years In Prison For Distributing Fentanyl Causing The Death Of Another

Fort Myers, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber has sentenced Steven Clements Telgenhof (28, Cape Coral) to 17 years and 6 months in federal prison for distribution of and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. Telgenhof had pleaded guilty on February 6, 2020.

According to court documents, on March 12, 2019, Telgenhof sold the victim approximately one gram of fentanyl. The victim ingested the fentanyl later that evening and was found in his bedroom, unresponsive, by his parents early the next morning. Attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful and he passed away from acute fentanyl toxicity four days later.

Evidence gathered during the investigation led law enforcement to Telgenhof’s Cape Coral residence on March 22, 2019, where they executed a search warrant and seized Telgenhof’s stash of fentanyl and nearly $8,000 in proceeds from his distribution activities.

This case was investigated by the Cape Coral Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael V. Leeman.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today