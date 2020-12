(STL.News) The new strain of COVID-19 is spreading in advanced and scarier version, days after Britain reported multiple cases of mutated virus similar cases has been discovered in different parts of the world. In India no cases of mutated strain has been reported but the government is not taking any chances, at least six labs across the country are conducting Genome sequencing test to detected the presence of the mutant strain.

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News

