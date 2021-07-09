Justice Department Issues Statement on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Efforts to Invest in Competition in the Meatpacking Industry
(STL.News) Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta issued the following statement today after the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) request for public comment on how best to invest American Rescue Plan funds to improve competition and resiliency in the meatpacking industry:
“The Justice Department commends the USDA for today’s step toward spurring new entry and increasing competition in meatpacking . USDA’s efforts align with the department’s commitment to vigorously enforcing the antitrust laws in the agriculture industry. The antitrust laws work best when paired with robust government policies to ensure that new competitors can successfully enter and challenge entrenched incumbents.”
SOURCE: USDOJ.Today
More Stories
Amite: Shawanda Dove Pleads Guilty to Multiple Crimes
Amite Woman, Shawanda Dove Pleads Guilty to Bribery Scheme and Witness Tampering NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) United States Attorney Duane A....
Illinois: Christopher Grant Convicted for the Murder
Christopher Grant Convicted in Federal Court for the Murder of Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL (STL.News) Christopher...
Jaylen Wilson Pleads Guilty to Racketeering Charge
Another Bridgeport Gang Member, JAYLEN WILSON Pleads Guilty to Racketeering Charge Related to 2018 Murder (STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, Acting...
Two Plead Guilty To Their Part In Drug Distribution Conspiracy
Georgia Woman And Montgomery Man Plead Guilty To Their Part In Drug Distribution Conspiracy Involving Montgomery Physician Montgomery, AL (STL.News)...
Maryland: Donald Noel Smith Sentenced For Drug Trafficking
Maryland Man, Donald Noel Smith Sentenced For Drug Trafficking CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Donald Noel Smith, of Oakland, Maryland, was sentenced...
Cherie Anne Washburn Pleads Guilty to Multiple Crimes
Ex-Attorney, Cherie Anne Washburn Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud, Making False Statements ROANOKE, VA (STL.News) A former Lynchburg attorney, who...